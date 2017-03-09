Man arrested for alleged massage parlor sex assault attempt

(Photo: La Porte PD)

LA PORTE, Texas -- La Porte Police say a man accused of trying to assault a woman at a massage business is now in custody, thanks to the public's help.

Images of the suspect were shown on TV and social media earlier this week.

The suspect is now in custody and identified as 38-year-old Samuel Duran of Baytown. Duran is in custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He's being held on $50,000 bond ahead of his court case, which will address incidents on Jan. 23 and March 6, according to LPPD.

Police say around 11 a.m. Monday the man entered a massage business in the 9600 block of Spencer Highway and forced a female employee into a room. According to authorities, during the attempted assault, a customer entered the business, prompting the suspect to run out and head eastbound toward Underwood Road.

Anyone with additional info on the suspect can call police at 281-842-3173.

