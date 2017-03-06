Man wanted for attempted sexual assault at La Porte business

La Porte police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say tried sexually assaulting a woman at a massage business. (Photo: Custom)

LA PORTE, Texas -- La Porte police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say tried sexually assaulting a woman at a massage business.

Police say around 11 a.m. Monday, the suspect entered a massage business in the 9600 block of Spencer Highway and forced a female employee into a massage room.

According to authorities, during the attempted assault, a customer entered the business, prompting the suspect to run out and head eastbound toward Underwood Road.

Photos: Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in La Porte

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and a muscular build wearing gray or faded black jeans and a dark t-shirt. Police say he also has a tattoo on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact the La Porte Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (281)-842-3173.

(© 2017 KHOU)