Man wanted for alleged assaults at Lone Star College

HOUSTON - Lone Star College students are on alert after a warning goes out about three women being approached by a suspicious man, one of them assaulted.

All three reports happened at the North Harris campus off Aldine-Westfield.

The first report in June was the most serious. A woman told police she was propositioned by a man on campus who then hugged her and touched her breast.

The second came at 4:30 p.m. July 31. Another woman says a man sat next to her outside the student services building. She claims he made inappropriate comments while trying to hug and kiss her.

Then just a day later -- also at 4:30 p.m. -- a woman told police a man made inappropriate comments and propositioned her inside the Learning Center. We asked college leaders if they think it's the same guy.

"If it was multiple people, if it was just one, we're not sure. What we want is our students to work, to be safe, to be cautious, and if they see something reach out to campus police immediately" said Amos McDonald, a Vice Chancellor for External Affairs at Lone Star College.

Right now, there's only a vague description of the suspect. However, campus police are telling us these woman say he speaks with an accent.

