GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS - Police hope a sketch they released this week could help them identify and arrest a man behind an attempted abduction outside a grocery store.

The attempted abduction happened outside Kroger on the 300 block of E. Pioneer Parkway in Grand Prairie on Wednesday, July 19.



Victoria Edwards described it as a scary moment. “It was very frightening,” Edwards explained. “It was terrifying. It was scary as can be.”

Edwards, a young mother of three, says she had just wrapped up grocery shopping with her five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter Madison. She was starting up her car, when a strange man walked up and began pushing away her cart with the toddler still strapped inside.

"As I’m turning on my car, my son is like, 'Mommy this man is trying to grab the basket with Madison in it!'” Edwards said.

The mom sprang into action, chasing after the man, and grabbing for her daughter.

"I was just yelling let go,” Edwards explained. “Let my baby go! Let the basket go! You need to get out of here! And I’m screaming at the top of my lungs.”

The woman says the man told her he was trying to say hello to the child, as he continued pushing the shopping cart away.

“He’s literally picking her up and trying to get her out, but she’s s trapped in,” Edwards said.

As Edwards continued yelling, the man quickly ran off and hopped in the passenger side of a black pick-up truck that was waiting nearby.

Witnesses described the man who tried snatching the child as heavy set, 50 to 60-years-old, with dark, comb over style hair, a salt and pepper mustache, and a distinctive mole under his left eye.

Police set up a surveillance tower in the grocery store’s parking lot.

Edwards calls what happened to her and her children a learning lesson. She says it should also be an alert for other parents.

"Even though you think you are in an ok neighborhood, sick people go everywhere,” Edwards said. “So, just be aware and, you know, protect your kids at all costs.”

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the attempted abduction to call Grand Prairie Police. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Crime Stoppers Tip line is: 972-988-8477

