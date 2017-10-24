Man shot while trying to stop car burglar in E. Houston

Police are still searching for the suspect. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- A man was shot and rushed to the hospital after trying to stop someone from breaking into his car, police in east Houston say.



It happened in a neighborhood near the intersection of Owens and Fidelity.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when a homeowner heard a noise coming from his driveway. He went outside to check it out, and that’s when police say he found a burglar rummaging through his vehicle. The owner ran to the vehicle and tried to shut the door, trapping the suspect until police arrived, but that’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the homeowner in the foot.

Police say the shooter ran away, likely empty-handed since he was caught in the act.

If you have any information about the crime you are encouraged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

