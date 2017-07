Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at a gas station on the south side overnight. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at a gas station on the south side overnight.

The crime happened at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday on Scott not far from the South Loop.

Police taped off the Fuel Depot gas station after the man was shot several times in the parking lot. No suspects were arrested or named.

The investigation is on-going.

