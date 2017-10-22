KHOU
Man shot, killed in homeless encampment under Hwy 59

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:03 AM. CDT October 22, 2017

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed in the homeless encampment located under the Southwest Freeway early Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting call shortly after midnight at the encampment located under Highway 59 near Caroline at Barbee Street. 

Police say a suspect shot the man an unknown number of times before leaving the scene. The victim died at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

