Man shot inside northwest Harris Co. home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting at a home south of Cypress.

It was shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday when someone came to the home in the 17500 block of Summit Canyon, demanded money and then shot the male homeowner. The victim was shot in the foot and is expected to recover.

An adult female and three kids were at the home as well, but they were not hurt.

The suspect fled the scene, and so far no arrests have been made. A detailed description of the man was not immediately available, but deputies are reviewing surveillance cameras from the home.

Deputies say a small amount of marijuana was found at the home, but it's not yet confirmed if that's why the home was targeted.

