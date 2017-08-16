Man shot in stomach outside SW Houston home

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Adler near Canterview. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say they know the identity of the man who shot another man outside a home early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Adler near Canterview.

Witnesses told police there was a disturbance in the front yard of a home, and a man pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the stomach. The victim was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

The suspect fled, but police say they know his identity and a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

