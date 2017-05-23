KHOU
Man shot in parking lot of east Houston apartments

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:39 AM. CDT May 24, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston Police believe robbery was a motive in a shooting at an east side apartment complex early Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on Mae at the 12200 block of Fleming.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found a man shot in the parking lot of the complex. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. At last check he was being taken into surgery.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available as the investigation is on-going.

