Man shot in parking lot of Champion Forest shopping center

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputy constables responded to a shooting reported in a shopping center near the Champion Forest neighborhood.

Pct. 4 was called to Louetta at Vintage Park around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday where a man in his 20s was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

The investigation was still underway late Wednesday. Deputy constables could not confirm if the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery or carjacking.

No arrests were made at the scene.