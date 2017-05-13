Man shot in head at west side gas station

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shooting that sent a man to the hospital by Life Flight early Saturday.

It happened at a Shell gas station on Alief Clodine at Tres Lagunas at about 3 a.m. Deputies at the scene reported a 30-year-old man was shot in the head.

Investigators could be seen looking over a black Toyota Corolla in the parking lot that had bullet holes in the front windshield.

No further information about the crime has been released at this time.

The man was said to be in critical condition as he was being taken to the hospital.

