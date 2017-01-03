Man shot while walking home in Braeswood neighborhood

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating after a man was apparently targeted by robbers while walking home from work in the Braeswood area.

Police found the victim shot on Dumfries. He said a red car full of men pulled up and fired multiple shots at him.

He was struck at least once but is expected to survive.

It’s unknown if the robbers got away with anything.

Police believe the vehicle used in the crime could be the same one that was carjacked earlier not far away.