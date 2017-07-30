Man shot behind the wheel on Hwy 249

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A driver was shot behind the wheel on Highway 249 in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 11600 block of Highway 249 south.

Deputies say a 49-year-old man driving a Chrysler 300 and got into some sort of altercation with another driver in a black or blue Mercedes Benz.

The driver of the Benz shot the other man who was able to pull over into a ditch.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the man "responsive but seriously wounded." He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and can't say yet if it was a case of road rage. They are interviewing people who were in the car and saw it happen.

If you know anything about the shooting please contact HCSO at (713) 755-9210.

