Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of children

Louis Henry West

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the sexual abuse of two children.

Louis Henry West, 55, was indicted for two counts of indecency with a child in 2014.

Investigators were made aware of the abuse after one of the two children told her mother. West would babysit the two children, ages 7 and 10, while their parents were at work.

West was reportedly a close friend of both families.

