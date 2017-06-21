Man sentenced to 99 years after raping woman, recording attack on phone

Darias Lacour (Photo: Harris County District Attorney's Office)

HOUSTON - A man was sentenced to 99 years in prison on Wednesday for raping a woman and recording the attack on his phone, according to the Harris County District's Attorney's Office.

The jury took just 15 minutes to convict Darias Lacour after the victim testified during the four-day trial.

The victim testified that Lacour told her during the attack, "See what you've made me do. Now you've made me mess up your pretty face. You should have just done what I said."

A Houston Police officer stopped the attack when he walked up to a Pontiac sedan parked on an abandoned lot on Press street back in June of 2015.

Officials said Lacour recorded the rape on his cell phone. That video was presented as evidence in the trial.

"Justice has been served for the victim and our community." said Assistant District Attorney Stephany Urrea, who prosecuted the case.

