Man sentenced to 50 years in shooting of Stafford officer

A man was sentenced to 50 years in the shooting of a Stafford police officer in 2013.

Ann Marie Carrizales faced her attacker, Sean Rodriguez, for the first time since the shooting.

Sean Rodriguez pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated assault of a public servant. He shot Carrizales in the face and chest during a traffic stop.



Despite her injuries, Carrizales chased the car down. She said today's verdict was huge for the healing process.

“The next time you get knocked down and you're standing there wondering how you're going to pick up the pieces, you think you're not going to make it thru, think of me, think of my story and remember that you can,” said Carrizales.

Carrizales is now a reserve officer for the Meadows Place Police Department. She also travels around the country sharing her story to encourage others.

