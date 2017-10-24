Man sentenced to 40 years in sexual assault of two youth baseball players

(Photo: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas- A man was sentenced to 40 years in the sexual assault of two youth baseball players in Montgomery County, the district attorney says.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Brent Laray Tucker was found guilty of two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

The DA says testimony from the trial revealed the sexual assaults took place during two separate occasions when an 11-year-old and 12-year-old were attending a sleepover at Tucker's home. They also say the parents revealed Tucker gained their trust because of his involvement in the victims' local youth baseball organization.

The judge sentenced Tucker to the maximum of 20 years for each count and for them to be served consecutively. He will have to serve a minimum of 20 years before being eligible for parole. He will also be required to register for life as a sex offender after his release.

The DA says Tucker was previously convicted twice for Attempting to and Providing Alcohol to a Minor and also Driving while Intoxicated.

