Man run over in possible case of road rage on I-10 East

HOUSTON – Investigators are looking for the driver of a gray BMW believed to be involved in a case of road rage overnight.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Sunday on I-10 East at Wayside as traffic came to a stop due to an unrelated deadly crash.

While in the traffic jam, witnesses said the driver of a Dodge Charger and the driver of the BMW got into a fight. The driver of the Charger pulled into the emergency lane and got out of his car, and that’s when the BMW driver struck him and sped away, witnesses said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said road rage is possible, but it’s also possible the two were already in a fight at another location before coming to a stop in the traffic.

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

