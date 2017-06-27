Webster man pleads guilty to child porn charges

WEBSTER, Texas- A man in Webster will learn his punishment in September after pleading guilty to having thousands of images of child porn on his computer.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Jake Nicholas Luera entered a guilty plea to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

Investigators say they found the pictures while arresting him during an undercover sting.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine. Authorities said he will remain in custody pending that hearing.



