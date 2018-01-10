Man pistol-whipped during robbery at Westbury apartments

The crime was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Fondren near W. Airport. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Police in southwest Houston say a man was pistol-whipped and a gunshot was fired during a robbery at a Westbury apartment complex.

The victim told police a man wearing a ski mask approached him as he walked to his apartment. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint, demanding his cash.

At some point the victim attempted to grab the gun, and a struggle ensued. The weapon went off right next to the victim’s ear, and then the suspect pistol-whipped him.

The suspect got away with the money.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately released.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

