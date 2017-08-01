HPD: Wife shoots, kills husband after finding him with other woman

Houston police say an acquaintance shot and killed a man who was visiting friends at a home in Sunnyside. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman shot and killed her husband after finding him with another woman at a home in Sunnyside.

It happened late Tuesday on Cathedral at Wilmington.

Police say the woman, 49-year-old Debra Davis, somehow found out where her husband was and walked up and an argument ensued.

The victim, identified as Robin Johnson, was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he later died. The suspect fled, but investigators are working to track her down.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

