HPD: Man kills girlfriend, tries to kill self in car downtown

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating what appears to be a murder and attempted suicide downtown.

It was after 2 a.m. Wednesday when witnesses said they heard a man and woman arguing in a white Kia Soul parked on Rusk near the George R. Brown Convention Center. Shortly after, gunshots rang out.

Witnesses flagged down police who found the woman dead and the man wounded from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The identities of the victim and shooter have not been released, but it’s believed they were boyfriend and girlfriend - both in their late 20s or early 30s.

As of 4:30 a.m. Rusk remained blocked off in the area with the investigation still underway. The roadway fully reopened before 6 a.m.

