HPD: Wife shoots, kills husband after finding him with other woman

Police say the woman, 49-year-old Debra Davis, somehow found out where her husband was and walked up and an argument ensued.

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman shot and killed her husband after finding him with another woman at a home in Sunnyside.

It happened late Tuesday on Cathedral at Wilmington.

Police say the woman, 49-year-old Debra Davis, somehow found out where her husband was and walked up and an argument ensued.

The victim, identified as Rodney Johnson, was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he later died. The suspect fled, but investigators are working to track her down.

Call Houston Police Homicide at 713-308-3600 if you have any information.

© 2017 KHOU-TV