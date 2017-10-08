Man injured in drive-by shooting in NW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting while in the car with his daughter early Sunday morning in northwest Houston, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting call around 1:25 a.m. on Homestead near Sam Houston Street.

Police say the victim had been circling the area to keep his daughter sleep after dropping off a family member at a nearby lounge.

While driving, police say gun shots started firing out a vehicle in an adjacent lane, hitting the victim and an unoccupied vehicle.

Police say the victim is in stable condition at Ben Taub. His daughter wasn't injured and allegedly slept through the entire incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about the drive-by shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

