Good Samaritan helps stop suspected drunk driver

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- Troopers put the brakes on a suspected drunk driver in Galveston County on Sunday thanks to the actions of a local man they’re calling a “hero”.

Jonathan Chumley and his wife followed the driver, staying on the line with 911 until law enforcement could stop his car and make the arrest.

"I don't feel like a hero, I'm just happy to get him off the road,” said Chumley.

For Chumley, what started out as an easy drive with his wife, young daughters, and stepdaughter from the mall back home to Galveston on Sunday evening quickly turned into a close call for his family and dozens of others going southbound on I-45 near La Marque.

"We just passed Bucees' we're doing 70-80 miles per hour, and all of a sudden there's a car in the middle lane doing about 30,” said Chumley. “All the cars were swerving trying to get around him."

Chumley said his wife pulled out her phone and recorded video of the black sedan, while Chumley pulled behind it, turned on his emergency lights, and stayed on the line with 911 for more than ten minutes through several jurisdictions as the driver got on and off the freeway, weaved between lanes, and drove off the road.

He said he would have followed that car all night long if that's what it took to spare another a family from possibly losing a loved one to a drunk driver.

It’s a pain he’s had to live with since 2008, when his mother, Vivian Bass, was killed by a repeat drunk driver in a crash on FM 3005 on Galveston Island.

"The person that killed my mom, they only gave him six years,” said Chumley. "It definitely makes you motivated."

That motivation from that unimaginable tragedy helped drive the couple to help authorities.

Officers from the La Marque Police Department eventually stopped Gilbert Mendoza, 30, of La Porte, and arrested him. He’s jailed Monday night on what records show is a third DWI charge.

"You feel bad that you have to do that and get someone arrested or something like that happen, but at that same time you have to think more of the safety of others,” said Chumley. “Not only that, who knows, maybe I saved his life."

Chumley says he hopes to continue helping the community by become a police officer and has already done all of his testing.

So what should you do if you think you see a drunk driver?

"Exactly what that hero did,” said Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is investigating Sunday’s incident. “Call law enforcement."

Sgt. Woodard also recommends drivers keep their distance from anyone they think may be driving drunk.

"We have the driver turn on their flashers,” said Sgt. Woodard. “This way the law enforcement officer can identify you, then, of course, we know the driver's in front of you."



Sgt. Woodard says while Chumley’s wife being there to record video “worked out great”, he urges any Good Samaritans driving alone to avoid pulling out their phone to record.

“There’s really no difference between an individual texting or using a phone and a drunk driver,” he said.

