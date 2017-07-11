Man grazed by bullet during drive-by shooting in NE Houston

Police are searching for clues after a man said he was wounded during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting in the 7200 block of Ley Road near Darion.

When HPD arrived at the scene, officer found a male victim with a grazing gunshot wound. That man was transported to a local hospital and expected to survive.

The victim told police that he was crossing the roadway when a car pulled up and fired one shot at him.

No suspect or vehicle description was given.

