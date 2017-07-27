KHOU
Man found stabbed to death in NW Houston home

A man was apparently found stabbed to death inside a home Thursday night in northwest Houston.

Officials say the victim’s girlfriend found the man’s body in a home on Cockerel Street near Yale Street. They say the man may have been dead for two to three days.

Authorities say after discovering the man's body, his girlfriend ran to the neighbor's house screaming for help, then left the scene. Police are looking for her at this time.

