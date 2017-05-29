Man found shot to death inside NW Houston home

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man was found shot to death inside a home in northwest Houston on Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, friends of the man came to his townhome located in the 9600 block of Elmview Drive after they had not heard from him.

Police said they found him dead with several gunshot wounds. Family members think someone killed the man several days ago.

Detectives said they believe they know who the suspect is, but they aren't releasing a name as they continue to investigate.

