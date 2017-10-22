Man found shot to death inside car in N. Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning in north Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were driving by the Red Foxx Lounge located in the 4500 block of Yale Street around 3:30 a.m. when they spotted a silver Chevrolet Malibu running with its driver's side door open.

Upon investigation, police say they found a man dead in the front seat with a gunshot wound in his head.

At this time, investigators believe it may have been a robbery. A witness told police they heard a gunshot earlier followed by a vehicle speeding away from the area.

If you know anything about the shooting, please contact HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

