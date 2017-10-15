Man found shot to death in ditch outside south Houston home

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man was found shot to death in a ditch outside his home in south Houston late Saturday night, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call around 8:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Alice.

Police say there was some sort of disturbance inside the victim's home, and he was shot at least once. The victim struggled to get outside and collapsed in the ditch where he died.

There were several cameras inside and outside the home; HPD Homicide says the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KHOU-TV