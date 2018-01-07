Man found shot to death in car in SW Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man was found shot and killed inside his car in southwest Houston early Sunday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim and another man had an altercation outside of a bar located in the 8900 block of S. Braeswood around 3 a.m.

Police say security told them to leave. They both left, but the suspect allegedly returned in his vehicle and opened fire on the victim as he was driving off.

Police say the victim collapsed in his vehicle near the 10200 block of Forum Park where he was found dead.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KHOU-TV