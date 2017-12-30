Man found shot in field, police looking for witnesses

A man was found with several gunshot wounds in a field on W. Orem.

HOUSTON - Police are looking for witnesses after a man was found with several gunshot wounds in a field.

According to HPD, police were dispatched to W. Orem around 10:30 p.m. Friday. They found a black man shot and unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing the man being helped by friends who were trying to drag him to safety. Police say the friends left the scene by the time officers arrived. Police are hoping to speak with them to gather more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 713-308-3600.

