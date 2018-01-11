Man found shot dead in roadway near Third Ward

Police say they responded to Paige at Palm around 1 a.m. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department were south of Third Ward early Thursday after a man was shot dead in a roadway.

Police say they responded to Paige at Palm around 1 a.m. where they found the man in the intersection dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Nearby neighbors told police they heard the gunshots but didn’t see anything. There are no known visual witnesses to the crime, and police do not know what the motive was for the murder.

Police say it appears surveillance cameras on a nearby building won’t be of much help in the investigation as they were not working at the time of the shooting.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

