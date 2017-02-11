KHOU
Man found fatally shot in Third Ward

KHOU.com , KHOU 10:51 AM. CST February 11, 2017

HOUSTON- Police found a man shot to death in Third Ward early Saturday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Dowling Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man on the ground in the middle of the street with a gun shot wound. 

Police don't know a motive at this time or a suspect. Detectives plan to look at nearby cameras. 

