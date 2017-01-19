Man found dead in SW Houston neighborhood; HPD homicide investigating

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Homicide investigators were called to a southwest Houston neighborhood after a woman found a man’s body in a roadway.

The discovery was made around 9 p.m. Thursday on Regal Oaks Bend near Seagler Park.

Police say a driver saw the body and called 911. Police at first thought the man was struck by a vehicle, but investigators said he had multiple injuries that did not appear to be from an auto-pedestrian incident.

Investigators say public tips will be helpful in solving the murder.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have information.

