Man found dead in SW Houston neighborhood; HPD homicide investigating

HOUSTON – Homicide investigators were called to a southwest Houston neighborhood after a woman found a man’s body in a roadway.
The discovery was made around 9 p.m. Thursday on Regal Oaks Bend near Seagler Park.
Police say a driver saw the body and called 911. Police at first thought the man was struck by a vehicle, but investigators said he had multiple injuries that did not appear to be from an auto-pedestrian incident.
Investigators say public tips will be helpful in solving the murder.
Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have information.
