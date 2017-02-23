Man fatally shot near laundry room of SW Houston apartments

HOUSTON – Homicide investigators were on the scene of a fatal shooting at a Gulfton apartment complex late Thursday.
Houston Police responded to the 6100 block of Glenmont near Westward shortly after 8 p.m.
Police were seen looking over an area near the apartment’s laundry room where a man was reportedly shot and died. The suspect got away.
A motive for the killing was not immediately known.
Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.
