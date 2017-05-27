Man fatally shot in apartment parking lot in NE Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northeast Houston late Friday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at Sterlingshire Apartments located in the 9000 block of Sterlingshire Street.

Police said the victim died at the scene. The suspect accused of shooting the man was able to get away.

At this time, police don't know the motive or have a description of the suspect.

If you know anything about the shooting, please contact HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.

