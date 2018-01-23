Police: Man fatally shot by officer following robbery in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas- A man was shot and killed by a League City Police Officer following a robbery at nearby drug store on Tuesday night, police say.

According to the League City Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call around 5:20 p.m at a CVS located in the 1200 block of E. League City Parkway.

Upon arrival, police say they found a woman was injured by a robbery suspect who fled on foot.

At 5:30 p.m., police say an officer was checking the immediate area of the robbery when he had an altercation with a man which resulted in a shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Laslina.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident.

