Man fatally shot at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston late Saturday night, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. at the Meadow Chase Condominiums in the 10600 block of S. Wilcrest Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead with a gunshot wound in his back.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know any information about the shooting, please contact HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600.

