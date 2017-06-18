KHOU
Close

Man fatally shot at SW Houston apartment complex

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:46 AM. CDT June 18, 2017

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston late Saturday night, police said. 

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting call around 10:30 p.m. at the Meadow Chase Condominiums in the 10600 block of S. Wilcrest Drive. 

Upon arrival, police found a man dead with a gunshot wound in his back. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

If you know any information about the shooting, please contact HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories