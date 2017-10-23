Man fatally shot at northwest Houston motel

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a man’s death who was apparently shot at a northwest side motel.
Officers arrived at the Lisa Motel in the 10600 block of Hempstead Highway around 11 p.m. Monday.
Officers found the adult male dead from a gunshot wound, but it wasn’t clear if he was shot inside one of the rooms or if he was shot in the parking lot.
Investigators say they are speaking to a couple of witnesses and reviewing video surveillance. No arrests were immediately made at the scene.
