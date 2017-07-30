Man fatally hit by car while crossing street in NW Harris Co.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Astroworld reunion brings back fond memories
-
Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in connection with 2 Houston-area murders
-
WATCH: Astros tribute to Jeff Bagwell
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Body of missing woman found in Sam Houston National Forest
-
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in NW Harris County
-
Houston Forecast for Saturday overnight
-
Body of missing fisherman found in Lake Houston
-
Retired sailor reunites with K-9 partner
-
Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children
More Stories
-
Jeff Bagwell gives heartfelt speech at Hall of Fame ceremonyJul 30, 2017, 3:25 p.m.
-
Jeff Bagwell's journey to the Hall of FameJul 25, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in connection…Jul 29, 2017, 8:02 p.m.