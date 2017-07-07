Man facing multiple charges after blaring air horn, firing pistol

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Brandon Ogden, 21 years of age from Lumberton, TX. (Photo: MCSO)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputies say a man is facing multiple charges after an incident sparked by his use of a loud air horn installed on his truck.

Brandon Ogden, 21, is charged with deadly conduct and reckless driving after his arrest near Conroe late Thursday.

Investigators say Ogden was driving on Highway 242 at about 8:30 p.m. when he blew the horn. A nearby driver stopped next to him at a traffic light and questioned why he honked, saying he had a sleeping 3-year-old in the car.

The drivers continued on as Ogden allegedly honked the horn several more times and swerved his truck toward the dad’s vehicle. They pulled over, and a verbal fight broke out.

Ogden is accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at the dad, so the dad left the scene. But as Ogden was passing he allegedly told the man he would “kill him” and then fired several shots.

Deputies later located Ogden and found a gun matching the description given by the witness, and he was taken into custody.

