Man facing DWI, felony evading charges after chase on 610 Loop

HOUSTON – A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly led police on a lengthy chase around the 610 Loop late Tuesday.

According to HPD, it was about 11:30 p.m. when an officer saw the man stopped in the middle of a lane at a parking lot along on N. Main near Airline. When the officer approached to check on the man, the man allegedly said he was drunk and then sped off.

Police chased the suspect westbound on the 610 Loop all the way around to the West Loop, South Loop, East Loop before they ended up back on the north side.

Police managed to flatten his tires, and the chase came to an end on the mainlanes of the freeway near Ella. The suspect was then taken into custody.

The driver faces felony evading and driving while intoxicated charges, police say.

