Man dies after being stabbed in the back

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A Montgomery County man who deputies say had been stabbed in the back, died overnight after first responders tried to keep him alive through CPR.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing happened off Goode Road in far eastern Montgomery County.

Deputies believe the man was in his 60s.

Detectives are interviewing at least four people.

