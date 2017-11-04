KHOU
Close

Man dies after being found shot in the middle of the road in south Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:20 AM. CDT November 04, 2017

HOUSTON - A man died early Saturday morning after being found shot in the middle of the road in south Houston, police say. 

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Rebecca Street near the South Loop.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was transported to the hospital where he died. 

If you know anything about the crime, please call Crime Stoppers at (713) 822-8477. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories