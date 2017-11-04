Man dies after being found shot in the middle of the road in south Houston

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - A man died early Saturday morning after being found shot in the middle of the road in south Houston, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Rebecca Street near the South Loop.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

If you know anything about the crime, please call Crime Stoppers at (713) 822-8477.

