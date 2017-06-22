Man charged with rape in attack on 88-year-old woman

Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, faces up to life in prison if convicted of sexual assault of the elderly in the June 11 rape at a senior independent living complex on Buffalo Speedway. (Photo: Schiller, Dane)

HOUSTON – A Houston-area man has been charged with the rape of an 88-year-old woman, who was attacked in the night, as she was lying in bed and watching television, officials announced Thursday.

Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, faces up to life in prison if convicted of sexual assault of the elderly in the June 11 rape at a senior independent living complex on Buffalo Speedway.

“Do you like this?” he repeatedly asked the woman during the attack, according to court papers.

Houston Police officers arrested Ellis Wednesday night when he attempted to sneak into another residence.

He is suspected of possible involvement in other crimes.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about Ellis to contact the Houston Police Department’s Adult Sex Crime Division or the Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s Sex Crimes Unit.

“If anyone has any information about Justin Ellis, please give us a call,” said Assistant District Attorney JoAnne Musick, chief of the Sex Crimes Unit.

“Our elderly must be protected,” Musick said. “Since that horrific attack, we have been actively working with Houston Police to collect evidence, identify the suspect, and file charges.”

Ellis has been homeless in recent years and is known to frequent the vicinity of the attack, as well as the Bellaire and West University Place areas.

The Houston Police Sex Crimes Division can be reached at 713-308-1180 and District Attorney’s Sex Crimes Unit at 713-274-0150.

© 2017 KHOU-TV