Man charged with public lewdness at Discovery Green

HOUSTON - A man has been charged with public lewdness after allegedly exposing himself at Discovery Green.

According to charging documents, 47-year-old Raymond Wescott was masturbating at Discovery Green located in the 1500 block of McKinney Street on June 18.

A Facebook post which has been shared more 5,000 times details the incident and warns parents. In the post, Magda Camacho says she was visiting the park with her family, when her husband noticed a man watching her niece while touching himself.

Her husband took photos of him, and she immediately called the police.

In the post she wrote, "ALWAYS check your surroundings and be alert."

The charging documents indicated Wescott is homeless. His bond was set at $5,000.

