Man charged with capital murder in death of security guard

Clint Walker

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A suspect has been arrested in and charged in the death of a security guard.

Clint Walker, 24, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 59-year-old Enrique Garcia from November 2016.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Garcia was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a trailer in the 500 block of Dale Street.

Video footage from the scene shows three armed suspects allegedly involved in the incident.

Harris County Homicide Investigators are actively searching for the two accomplices that were also seen with Walker.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

(© 2017 KHOU)