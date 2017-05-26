Man charged with capital murder in death of 69-year-old woman

Deron Matthews

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 69-year-old woman in her home.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says that Deron Matthews, 19, has been charged with capital murder.

On Thursday, HCSO put out a plea seeking the public's help identifying suspects in the murder of Linda Terry. Matthews was charged on Friday.





Linda Terry

Terry was found dead in her North Harris County home on May 20. Deputies say that her body displayed signs of trauma and her car was missing from her home.

Deputies say that the victim's car has now been recovered.

Terry worked 45 years as a flight attendant for Continental and United Airlines.

